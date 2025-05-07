Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary Hosts “Animals, Art & Automobiles” Fundraiser in Charleston

Charleston, S.C. – A unique and heartwarming event is coming to town as the Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary gears up to host its “Animals, Art & Automobiles” fundraiser. The event aims to raise money for rescued animals in the sanctuary’s care and help them find loving homes.

A Fun Day for Everyone – And It’s Free!

This free, family-friendly event promises something for everyone. Whether you love cars, animals, art, or food, you’ll find something to enjoy. Visitors can walk through a stunning classic car show, explore local art displays, taste dishes from food trucks, and meet adorable adoptable dogs from Hallie Hill and other Charleston-area shelters.

Organizers say the event is designed to bring the community together while supporting a good cause. It’s also a great chance for families to bond, make memories, and maybe even meet their next furry family member.

Highlights of the Event

Some of the main attractions at the fundraiser include:

A fleet of exotic and vintage cars for auto lovers to admire

Live art displays and booths from talented local artists

Delicious treats from popular local food vendors

A chance to meet and adopt rescue dogs

A silent auction with exciting, high-value items

Digital Silent Auction Opens Early

This year, the silent auction is going digital, making it easier for supporters to participate even before the event starts. Anyone can browse and bid online from the comfort of their home.

Some of the exciting items up for auction include:

A sunset cruise from Barrier Island Ecotours

A luxury Michele watch

A VIP behind-the-scenes tour of Hallie Hill

A Disney and SeaWorld family vacation package

And many more exclusive prizes

All for a Good Cause

All money raised from the event and the auction will go directly toward the care, feeding, and medical needs of the rescued animals at Hallie Hill. It also supports their rehoming programs, helping animals find safe, forever homes.

The team at Hallie Hill works hard every day to give animals a second chance, and this event is one of their biggest fundraising efforts of the year.

The “Animals, Art & Automobiles” event is more than just a fun outing—it’s a way to support the lifesaving mission of Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary. Whether you’re a car enthusiast, an animal lover, an art admirer, or just looking for a great day out with your family, this event has something for you. Come for the fun, stay for the cause, and maybe even leave with a new best friend.

SOURCE