Haircuts for a Cause: Compete Sarcoma Cancer

From now until June 13, you can support sarcoma cancer research by simply getting a haircut at any of nine Great Clips salons in the Charleston area. This fundraiser, called “Help Great Clips Cut Out Sarcoma Cancers,” is a partnership with MUSC Hollings Cancer Center.

How It Works

When you visit a participating Great Clips salon, you can donate any amount you wish. In return, you’ll get three dollars off your next haircut at that salon. All the money raised goes toward sarcoma cancer research and clinical trials.

Why This Fundraiser Matters

Karen Allen started this fundraiser in memory of her husband, Roger Allen, who was diagnosed with spindle cell sarcoma in 2011. She says, “My husband left behind a great legacy, and each year we honor his memory with the support of our community. Every donation helps fight sarcoma and save lives.”

This is the ninth year of the fundraiser. Thanks to the generosity of the Lowcountry community, Great Clips has donated over $60,000 to sarcoma research so far.

Where to Donate

You can visit any of the nine participating Great Clips locations across Charleston to donate and get your haircut.

For more details, visit your nearest participating Great Clips salon.

