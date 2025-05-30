Guidance counselor leaves Lowcountry school after 40 years

Angie Greene, beloved guidance counselor at James Simons Montessori School in Charleston, South Carolina, is retiring after four decades of dedicated service to the same school community.

A Lifetime of Service to One School

Mrs. Greene began her journey with James Simons Montessori School in 1985, witnessing firsthand the many changes in Charleston and the school itself — one of the city’s first desegregated schools in the 1960s.

“I found myself in a different environment, culturally. I found it very appealing. Here we are, 40 years later,” Greene reflected. “The neighborhood is different. Charleston is different. I think this school is a reflection of that.”

The Challenges and Rewards of Counseling

After working in various school roles and earning her master’s degree from The Citadel, Greene became the school counselor. She describes the demanding nature of being the only counselor for children from preschool through eighth grade.

“It was really difficult being the only counselor with three-year-olds to eighth graders,” Greene said. “Anything can come up at any time that needs immediate attention. A child has a crisis, and a parent calls. Unpredictable.”

Saying Goodbye to a Second Family

Thursday marked Greene’s final day of school and her last car line duty, a heartfelt moment where she shared smiles, hugs, and tearful goodbyes with students and staff alike.

“Some teachers just stand up and teach, and some children will absorb it. But there are a lot of children who need more than that from their educators,” Greene said. “I did my job.”

Addressing Educator Challenges

A recent SC TEACHER report highlights ongoing challenges in education, such as staff shortages and turnover. Despite these struggles, Greene’s long tenure reflects her passion and resilience in education. The report notes retention rates around 90% in South Carolina.

A Message of Inspiration

For Greene, the children are the heart of her dedication. She encourages young professionals to pursue careers in education despite the difficulties.

“When people ask me, ‘How have you done this for 40 years?’ I always circle back to the kids,” Greene said. “Education gets a lot of bad rep. But if you find yourself in the right place, with the right people, it’s very beautiful.”

