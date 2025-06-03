Goose Creek will break ground for new fire station

Seabrook island

by Jackson
Goose Creek is set to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new fire station in the Carnes Crossroads community. The event marks a significant step toward enhancing public safety and emergency response in the area.

Event Details

The ceremony will take place on Monday at 10 a.m. City officials, including Mayor Greg Habib and Fire Chief Mike Nixon, along with construction representatives, will be present to mark the beginning of the project.

Purpose of the New Fire Station

The new facility aims to improve fire protection and emergency services for residents in and around Carnes Crossroads, supporting the city’s growing community.

This groundbreaking event highlights Goose Creek’s commitment to strengthening its emergency response infrastructure and community safety.

