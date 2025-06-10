Goose Creek celebrates its first rooftop bar with a grand opening

Goose Creek, S.C. – Goose Creek has officially raised the bar—literally—by unveiling its first-ever rooftop bar with the grand opening of Neighborhood Tap House Carnes on June 3. The ribbon-cutting ceremony, led by Mayor Greg Habib and city council members, marked a new chapter in the city’s local dining and entertainment scene.

A First for Goose Creek and the Charleston Region

Located at 2465 North Main Street in the Uptown area of Carnes Crossroads, Neighborhood Tap House Carnes stands as the only rooftop bar and restaurant in the Charleston region outside of the downtown peninsula. The new venue features both an indoor restaurant and bar and a stunning rooftop space, offering guests a one-of-a-kind atmosphere with views of the surrounding area.

A Fresh Dining Experience for Goose Creek

The restaurant’s menu is a highlight, featuring artisan sandwiches, an impressive craft beer selection on tap, and a variety of premium spirits. With a focus on local ownership, the Neighborhood Tap House promises a unique, welcoming spot for both residents and visitors in the Goose Creek area to gather and enjoy a great meal or drink.

A New Spot for Gathering and Enjoyment

The grand opening of the Neighborhood Tap House Carnes represents more than just a new restaurant; it’s a fresh gathering space for the community. The venue’s rooftop space and commitment to a locally owned experience offer a new way for Goose Creek to enjoy dining and entertainment with a touch of uniqueness and style.

SOURCE