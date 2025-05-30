Fuel Flo’, a gas delivery service, is gaining popularity in South Carolina

Amber Murray, a South Carolina entrepreneur, is changing the way people fuel their vehicles with Fuel Flo, a mobile gas delivery service that brings gasoline right to your doorstep — whether you’re at home or at work.

The Idea Behind Fuel Flo

Inspired by the growing trend of convenience through delivery services like Uber, Lyft, and Instacart, Amber Murray wondered, “If we get groceries and food delivered, why not gas?” This question sparked the creation of Fuel Flo, aimed at saving time and hassle for busy South Carolinians.

Customer Praise for Fuel Flo

Jacoby Mackey, one of Fuel Flo’s happy customers, praised the service for its convenience:

“It’s the best ever. If you use DoorDash or Uber Eats, get Fuel Flo. The subscription is worth it. Waking up with my gas tank full without worrying is the best part.”

Starting Up with Community Support

Fuel Flo began with a small business loan from the South Carolina Community Loan Fund, which helped Amber secure the equipment needed to safely deliver gasoline. Safety remains a top priority given the nature of the product.

Service Options and Local Fuel

Fuel Flo offers both monthly subscription plans and weekly rates, servicing up to three vehicles per household. The fuel is sourced locally, and customers can choose between regular (87 octane) and premium (93 octane) gasoline. Diesel fuel is not yet offered.

