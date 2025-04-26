From Struggle to Strength: How Charleston’s ‘My Community’s Keeper’ Is Rewriting Futures Through Mentorship

In Charleston, South Carolina, one group is changing lives by offering hope, guidance, and a fresh start to young people and families facing tough challenges like gun violence, poverty, and unfair treatment. Led by founder Keith Smalls, My Community’s Keeper Mentor Group is working hard to rebuild and uplift the community through mentorship, education, and support.

Helping Young People Grow and Heal

My Community’s Keeper runs several programs designed to meet the different needs of young people. Two key programs, A Girl’s World and Boys Will Be Boys, give teens a safe space to grow, heal, and find their strengths.

Participants in these programs receive one-on-one mentorship, mental health support, and important life skills training. The goal is to help young people deal with their struggles and build strong, successful futures.

Creating Lasting Change in Charleston

The group’s work doesn’t just focus on individuals — it aims to make the whole community better. By tackling the root causes of violence and poverty, My Community’s Keeper is helping to create lasting, positive change.

They work closely with teachers, counselors, and mental health specialists to make sure every young person gets the support they need to thrive. Their approach is based on real-world experience and proven strategies.

Keith Smalls’ Inspiring Journey

Keith Smalls, the founder, knows all about hard times. He was born on the side of a road in Charleston and grew up facing many challenges. Even though he did well in school and was part of the chess club, he got caught up in street life and was arrested at age 21.

He spent 19 of the next 21 years in prison. But even behind bars, he found ways to be positive — working as a teacher’s assistant and mentoring younger inmates. He earned his GED and, after his release, continued his education at Trident Technical College.

A year after he got out, tragedy struck. His only son was killed by gun violence at just 17 years old. Showing incredible compassion, Smalls asked the court not to send his son’s 15-year-old killer to prison, knowing that the justice system often fails young people.

That painful experience inspired him even more to help break the cycles of violence and incarceration in Charleston.

A Voice for Change and Justice

Today, Keith Smalls is a respected leader in criminal justice reform. He is the only formerly incarcerated member of the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) and speaks on panels about victim impact and youth diversion programs.

He also works with judges, law enforcement, and national organizations, making sure that real-life experiences are part of building a better system.

Through My Community’s Keeper Mentor Group, Keith Smalls is using his life story to make a real difference. His journey shows that with resilience, hope, and dedication, it’s possible to turn pain into purpose. Keith Smalls and his team are helping Charleston’s youth build better futures — and inspiring others to believe that real change is always possible.

