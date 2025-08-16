Four kids and one adult were arrested after fighting broke out during a Summerville football game

A Friday night football game in Summerville took an unexpected turn when several fights broke out, leading to the arrest of five individuals—four minors and one adult. The incident occurred during Summerville High School’s game at Memorial Stadium.

Quick Police Response

Summerville Police officers who were already present at the event acted quickly to break up the altercations. According to Deputy Chief Chris Hirsch, the officers on duty intervened before things escalated further. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the fights.

Ongoing Investigation

The identities of those arrested have not been made public due to the involvement of minors. It is also unclear what sparked the fights or whether those involved were students or outsiders attending the game.

News 2 has reached out to Dorchester School District Two for more details regarding the situation and whether any disciplinary action will be taken by the school.

Community Concern

Events like this raise concerns about safety at school sports events, which are meant to be positive and family-friendly experiences. While police responded swiftly, questions remain about what caused the disturbance and how such incidents can be prevented in the future.

SOURCE