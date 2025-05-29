Former Summerville officer accused of murder is suing the police organization for not paying legal defense

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Anthony DeLustro, a former Summerville police officer accused of murder in a March shooting outside Chick-fil-A, is suing the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) for refusing to cover his legal defense costs.

Attorneys Ronald Richter and Eric Bland filed the lawsuit on Wednesday against the Fraternal Order of Police Summerville-Dorchester Lodge #48 on behalf of DeLustro.

Background of the Case

DeLustro is out on conditional bond after shooting and killing Michael O’Neal, a North Carolina native, during a physical fight on March 20, 2024.

The national FOP denied legal coverage, stating the incident was “not related to the course and scope of law enforcement employment,” as DeLustro was not on duty at the time.

However, DeLustro argues he was never truly off-duty. Summerville Police Chief Doug Wright said in a press conference on the day DeLustro was charged that officers are “never really off-duty.”

Conflict Over Benefits

Despite the denial from the national FOP, the local FOP Lodge #48 urged the national board to reconsider the decision to end DeLustro’s benefits. They noted that the move contradicts their commitment to support law enforcement officers, especially in difficult times.

DeLustro’s lawsuit accuses FOP #48 of breach of contract and unfair trade practices. He is seeking compensation for his losses, legal fees, and damages.

SOURCE