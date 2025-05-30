Former South Carolina cop accused of killing Winston-Salem man sues police organization for failing to finance legal defense

A former Summerville police officer, Anthony DeLustro, who faces murder charges after a deadly shooting outside Chick-fil-A, is suing the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) for refusing to cover his legal defense.

Lawsuit Details

DeLustro’s attorneys, Ronald Richter and Eric Bland, filed the lawsuit against the Fraternal Order of Police Summerville-Dorchester Lodge #48. The suit claims breach of contract and unfair trade practices after the national FOP denied legal defense coverage, stating the incident occurred outside the scope of DeLustro’s official law enforcement duties.

Incident Background

The shooting occurred during a physical altercation on March 20, 2024, resulting in the death of Michael O’Neal, a North Carolina native. DeLustro is currently out on conditional bond.

Off-Duty Status Disputed

While the FOP claims DeLustro was off-duty during the shooting, DeLustro contends he was never truly off-duty. Summerville Police Chief Doug Wright supported this view, stating in an April press conference that officers are never truly off-duty.

Efforts to Reinstate Benefits

Although DeLustro’s benefits were terminated, the local FOP chapter urged the national board to reconsider, emphasizing their commitment to supporting officers, especially during times of need.

DeLustro is seeking compensation for damages, losses, and attorney fees through his lawsuit.

