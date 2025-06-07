Seabrook island

Food distribution via drive-thru will take place in North Charleston on Friday

by Jackson
Published On:
North Charleston, S.C. — A drive-thru style food distribution event will be held in North Charleston this Friday, providing much-needed support to local families in need.

Organized by JCAN Family Ministries, the Redeemed Christian Church of God, and the Southeastern chapter of the National Action Network, the event will take place at 109 Preston Avenue from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m..

Families can drive up to the church to collect food items, with organizers encouraging participants to remain inside their vehicles to ensure a smooth and safe process.

This event aims to support the community by providing essential resources to those in need. Be sure to stay in your car while collecting food to help maintain order and efficiency.

