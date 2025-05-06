Dorchester County Police Searching for Missing 16-Year-Old Girl

Police in Dorchester County, South Carolina, are asking for the public’s help to find a 16-year-old girl who has been reported missing. The girl, Annie Anderson from Summerville, was last seen on Saturday, and her family is deeply concerned about her safety.

When Was Annie Reported Missing?

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Annie was reported missing over the weekend. As part of the search, a “Be On the Lookout” alert has been sent to law enforcement agencies in the area.

Her details have also been added to the National Crime Information Center, a national database used to help locate missing persons.

Annie’s Description

Annie Anderson is described as:

16 years old

5 feet 4 inches tall

Weighs about 110 pounds

Dark hair

Light brown eyes

She was last seen wearing a cream-colored shirt and ripped jean shorts.

What to Do If You See Her

If you have any information about where Annie might be or if you have seen her, you are strongly urged to call the Dorchester County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-873-5111.

Even a small piece of information could help police locate her quickly and safely.

Annie Anderson’s family and the local authorities are hoping the public can help bring her home safely. The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is working with other agencies to locate her. Please keep an eye out, especially in the Summerville area, and share any helpful information with the police immediately.

SOURCE