Deputies say a man from Summerville fled from troopers who were accused of drug offenses

A 26-year-old man from Summerville, South Carolina, was arrested after he attempted to run away from the police during a traffic stop. The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest and praised the teamwork that led to it.

What Happened?

James Edward Bunch is now facing several charges, including possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine, driving with a suspended license, and failing to stop for police blue lights. He also has other pending arrest warrants in Dorchester County.

The incident began on Tuesday when the South Carolina Highway Patrol tried to pull over a vehicle in the Ponds neighborhood, near the 100 block of Lakewood Circle. Instead of stopping, Bunch fled on foot, prompting troopers to call the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office for support.

Deputies Act Fast with K9s and Community Tips

Deputies quickly arrived at the scene and set up a search perimeter. K9 officers were also deployed to help track down the suspect.

Soon after, Dorchester County dispatchers received a call reporting a suspicious person walking through the neighborhood. The individual matched Bunch’s description.

Deputies located him based on that tip and arrested him without further incident.

Sheriff Speaks Out

Sheriff Sam Richardson gave a strong message to the public: “Let me be abundantly clear: if you attempt to evade law enforcement in Dorchester County, we will use every available resource to locate you, arrest you, and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

He also praised the quick action of his team and the South Carolina Highway Patrol for working together to catch Bunch.

Bunch is currently being held at the L.C. Knight Detention Center as legal proceedings move forward.

