Coroner identifies the victim of the tragic Charleston County shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. – Authorities have identified the young man killed in a North Charleston shooting Monday afternoon as Cassius Grays, age 19.

Shooting on Linsley Drive

The shooting occurred around 3:00 p.m. in the 7700 block of Linsley Drive, according to a report from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived after receiving a report of an unconscious person. Sadly, Grays was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:07 p.m., the Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal confirmed.

Cause of Death

Grays died from a gunshot wound, the coroner’s office said. No further details have been shared regarding how the shooting happened or what may have led up to it.

Investigation Ongoing

As of now, no arrests have been made, and the case remains under active investigation. Law enforcement officials are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in solving the case.

How to Help

If you have any information related to the shooting, contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200. Even small tips can be important in helping bring justice to the victim and his family.

The tragic loss of 19-year-old Cassius Grays has left a community grieving and a family searching for answers. Authorities continue their search for suspects, and the public’s help could be key in finding those responsible.

