College of Charleston wants to create increased student housing

The College of Charleston is moving forward with a major expansion of its student housing to meet growing demand. The new development, called Coming Street Commons, will add approximately 1,200 beds, including about 1,000 new beds alongside the existing 200 beds at the 99 St. Philip facility.

A Vibrant and Supportive Living Environment

Coming Street Commons aims to create a vibrant residential community with multiple common areas designed to encourage student success and community engagement. The complex will offer grab-and-go food options and green spaces, enhancing both student life and the surrounding neighborhood.

The new housing will provide first-year students with a welcoming atmosphere and easy access to key campus resources such as academic support and wellness services.

Addressing Housing Needs and Community Impact

College President Andrew T. Hsu highlighted the importance of the project. “This is a much-needed addition to our campus,” he said. The expansion will help ease housing pressure on nearby neighborhoods, a concern shared by college officials, local leaders, and city staff.

The site for the new development includes part of the former YWCA of Greater Charleston. The college is working closely with the South Carolina State Historic Preservation office, the current YWCA leadership, and community leaders to honor the YWCA’s historic role, especially during the Civil Rights Movement.

President Hsu stated, “The College and future residents of Coming Street Commons will forever honor the legacy, history, culture, and people of the YWCA.”

Community Meeting and Next Steps

The College of Charleston will host a community information session on Tuesday, June 3, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in room 101 of the Rita Liddy Hollings Science Center at 58 Coming Street.

Interested community members and students can learn more about the project by visiting the College’s website.

SOURCE