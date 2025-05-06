Charleston Sports Radio Host Bobby Hartin Returns After Injury

Good news for sports fans in Charleston—Bobby Hartin, the much-loved voice behind ESPN Radio 98.9 FM’s “Fantalk,” is back on the air after a long recovery. Hartin had been away from the microphone since late January after suffering a knee injury during a rare snowstorm in the Lowcountry.

How Did the Injury Happen?

In late January, Charleston experienced unusual snowy weather. During that time, Hartin slipped and fell, injuring his knee badly enough to be placed on injured reserve. He had to undergo surgery, followed by rehabilitation and weeks of recovery before he could return.

Back Behind the Mic

After getting the green light from his doctors, Hartin made his return this Monday, hosting his usual afternoon show. Listeners were excited and quickly began calling in to welcome him back.

“It means a lot. It really does,” Hartin said. “These people have been good to us. Been good to the station. Everything we do for the Ronald McDonald House. I’ve missed talking to them. And glad to be back.”

Tune In to Fantalk

If you want to catch Bobby Hartin live, you can listen to “Fantalk” on ESPN Radio 98.9 FM, weekdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Whether it’s sports talk, community service, or local stories, Hartin brings his unique voice and energy back to the Charleston airwaves.

Bobby Hartin’s return is more than just a comeback—it’s a moment of joy for Charleston’s sports radio community. After weeks of recovery, he’s back doing what he loves, and his listeners are just as thrilled to have him. His return shows not just physical strength, but the strength of community support and connection.

