Charleston Pastor and Civil Rights Leader Rev. Joseph Darby Jr. Dies at 74

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Rev. Joseph Darby Jr., a respected Charleston pastor and civil rights leader, has passed away at the age of 74. Darby, a 15-year survivor of colorectal cancer, died peacefully on Friday night, just one day after celebrating his 74th birthday. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

A native of Columbia, South Carolina, Darby was a distinguished figure in both the church and civil rights movements. He graduated from Booker T. Washington High School, attended South Carolina State University, and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina.

For nearly 50 years, Darby served as a pastor for several African Methodist Episcopal (AME) churches, including Morris Brown AME in Charleston, Piney Grove AME in Gaston, Pleasant Spring AME and Pine Grove AME in Columbia, and St. Philip AME in Eastover. He also presided as elder of the Beaufort District of the AME Church and most recently pastored Nichols Chapel AME in Charleston.

In addition to his religious leadership, Darby was a staunch advocate for civil rights. He served as the first vice president of the Charleston Branch of the NAACP and as the former first vice president of the South Carolina NAACP.

Family members shared a heartfelt tribute, stating, “Dad’s ministry was not confined to the pulpit. He carried it into every room he entered, every cause he championed, and every life he touched. His sermons stirred hearts and souls, but his actions stirred change. He taught us faith without works is hollow, and that love (especially for the marginalized) is the highest calling.”

Congressman James Clyburn also paid tribute, calling Darby “an extraordinary and gifted man — a community leader, servant, and a faithful man of God” whose legacy will be remembered for his dedication to service and compassion.

A celebration of Rev. Darby’s life will be announced by his family in the near future.

