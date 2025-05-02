Charleston Kids Are Learning Coding for FREE – Here’s How Your Child Can Join

In Charleston, a group of passionate women is making big moves to get young students excited about technology. Through a special outreach by Charleston Women in Tech, children are learning to code right in their own neighborhoods, without having to travel far or pay a fee. The goal? To spark interest in technology from an early age and create future career paths for local youth.

Bringing Coding to Local Communities

At the heart of the program is Valerie Sessions, a tech professional and mentor who believes in meeting kids where they are. “This is our Code On program—coding in our neighborhood,” Sessions explained. “We’re here at St. Julian Divine in downtown Charleston, and the students around me are all programming using a curriculum called code.org.”

Sessions and her team of volunteers, many of whom work at major companies like Volvo and Boeing, are creating a hands-on, fun environment that introduces children to the world of computer programming. Around 15 to 20 students attend each session, and all of them are given the chance to build real coding skills.

Removing Barriers for Young Learners

One of the biggest strengths of this program is accessibility. Sessions pointed out that even small travel distances can be a major hurdle for many families. “The entire point of the program is to bring these coding opportunities to their neighborhoods,” she said. “Even getting a mile away for some of these families is just too difficult.”

That’s why the program is offered for free and takes place within walking distance for most participants. By doing so, Charleston Women in Tech ensures that transportation and cost are never reasons for a child to miss out on an opportunity to learn.

Learning and Mentorship Combined

What sets this program apart from traditional school coding lessons is the mentorship component. Volunteers from well-known organizations don’t just assist with the curriculum—they share what it’s like to work in technology fields.

According to Sessions, this real-world connection is key. “We’re able to hook them up not only with the coding curriculum, but also these mentors,” she said. “They can now picture themselves working at a place like Boeing or Volvo one day.”

This hands-on guidance helps students see a clear path from the classroom to a career, which can be incredibly motivating, especially for those from underserved communities.

Hopes for the Future

Charleston Women in Tech started this initiative several years ago, but they’re hoping to expand it even further. The dream is to reach more students across Charleston and beyond, giving every child a chance to discover the exciting world of technology.

As technology continues to grow rapidly, programs like this are making sure Charleston’s future workforce is prepared—and inspired. By making tech fun, local, and easy to access, Charleston Women in Tech is helping build a brighter future, one code at a time.

