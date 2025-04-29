Charleston Is Sinking! Why Coastal Flooding Is Now Worse Than Ever Before!

Living near the water is a part of life in the Lowcountry, South Carolina. With Charleston surrounded by marshes, creeks, and coastal waters, many residents enjoy beautiful views — but they are also seeing water creep closer to their homes more often.

Coastal Flooding: A Growing Concern

Coastal flooding has always been a common issue for communities near the sea. But now, experts say it is happening more frequently, and more people are being affected, especially those living in flood-prone areas.

Parts of Charleston County were under a coastal flooding advisory on Monday night after moderate flooding on Sunday evening. According to Blair Halloway, Lead Forecaster for the National Weather Service Charleston, flooding is already a regular issue — and it’s expected to get worse in the future.

Why Is Coastal Flooding Increasing?

Halloway explained that tides are influenced by the gravitational pull of the moon and the sun, as well as local winds. However, a major reason for the rise in flooding events is sea level rise.

He shared some eye-opening facts: “When we compare the last decade, starting from 2015, to the decade before, minor flooding events have increased by at least three times.”

This means the water is not only filling streets but is also reaching homes, leading to costly damage.

Cost of Flood Damage and How to Prepare

Rob Bhatt, an Insurance Analyst with Lending Tree, warned that flood damage can become very expensive. “Replacing rotted wood, cleaning up water damage, and preventing mold buildup can all add up to a hefty repair bill,” he said.

Bhatt advises homeowners to prepare early, no matter what flood zone they live in. Some important steps include:

Getting flood insurance

Elevating heating and cooling systems

Installing “flood vents” that allow water to flow through lower floors without causing as much damage

Taking these measures can help protect your home from serious damage during flooding.

Alarming Numbers for South Carolina

A Lending Tree study showed that South Carolina ranked 3rd out of 41 coastal states for the biggest increase in coastal flood events, with a shocking 580.3% rise.

Data from the National Weather Service also paints a worrying picture. Minor, moderate, and major flood events — shown by orange, red, and purple lines respectively — have all gone up sharply, especially since 2015.

Halloway shared more statistics: “Out of the 52 times we’ve seen tides above the eight-foot level, 38 of those — around 73% — have happened just since 2015.” This is based on over 100 years of recorded data.

As the Lowcountry faces rising sea levels and more frequent coastal flooding, it’s becoming clear that preparation is more important than ever. Experts encourage homeowners to take action now to protect their properties and families. Whether it’s investing in flood insurance, installing flood vents, or simply staying alert to flood advisories, every step can make a difference. The data shows a clear trend: coastal flooding is no longer just an occasional event — it’s becoming a regular challenge that the Lowcountry must be ready to face.

SOURCE