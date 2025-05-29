Charleston highway reopens following collision involving car and flatbed removed

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston Police have reopened part of Meeting Street Road following a collision between a car and a flatbed 18-wheeler.

The southbound lanes, which were blocked by the crash, reopened shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred near Discher Street at about 10:06 a.m., according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.

While the crash was being cleared, police diverted traffic to the King Street Extension.

A photo shared by Charleston Police shows a dark blue sedan wedged partially under the flatbed trailer.

Dispatchers confirmed there were injuries in the crash, but details about the number of people injured or the severity of their injuries have not been released.

