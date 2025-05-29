Seabrook island

Charleston highway reopens following collision involving car and flatbed removed

by Jackson
Published On:
Charleston highway reopens following collision involving car and flatbed removed

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston Police have reopened part of Meeting Street Road following a collision between a car and a flatbed 18-wheeler.

The southbound lanes, which were blocked by the crash, reopened shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred near Discher Street at about 10:06 a.m., according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.

While the crash was being cleared, police diverted traffic to the King Street Extension.

A photo shared by Charleston Police shows a dark blue sedan wedged partially under the flatbed trailer.

Dispatchers confirmed there were injuries in the crash, but details about the number of people injured or the severity of their injuries have not been released.

SOURCE

Jackson

Related Articles

The Charleston Animal Society will manage the Berkeley Animal Center

The Charleston Animal Society will manage the Berkeley Animal Center

Former Summerville officer accused of murder is suing the police organization for not paying legal defense

Former Summerville officer accused of murder is suing the police organization for not paying legal defense

The housing situation is addressed in the Charleston County Annual Action Plan, which solicits public participation

The housing situation is addressed in the Charleston County Annual Action Plan, which solicits public participation

South Carolina congressional officials visit abandoned vessels near Charleston Harbor

South Carolina congressional officials visit abandoned vessels near Charleston Harbor

On Memorial Day, events throughout the Lowcountry honor soldiers and families

On Memorial Day, events throughout the Lowcountry honor soldiers and families

Berkeley County ranks second in South Carolina for growth

Berkeley County ranks second in South Carolina for growth

Leave a Comment