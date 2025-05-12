Charleston, Elon, and Campbell’s Bjelke prepare for the 2025 NCAA Men’s Golf Regionals

This afternoon at 3:46 p.m., the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship kicks off for CAA individual medalist Bjelke in the Amherst (Va.) Regional. The senior, fresh off an impressive title run, is looking to build on his momentum. After the weather forecast led to a schedule change, the opening round was moved to Sunday. Bjelke is one of 10 individuals competing on the par-70, 7,212-yard Poplar Grove Golf Club course. At the CAA Championship, he tied the course record with an impressive 65 in the opening round and secured the title with a 6-under (210) finish, earning the honor of Most Outstanding Golfer.

Two CAA Teams Heading to NCAA Regionals

For the first time since 2021, two CAA teams, Elon and Charleston, are heading to the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship. Both teams will begin their postseason play on Monday, aiming for a spot in the national championship.

Elon’s Historic Regional Appearance

Elon, ranked No. 68 nationally, will compete as the No. 11 seed in the Bremerton (Wash.) Regional at the Gold Mountain Golf Club. The Phoenix earned an automatic bid after capturing their first CAA title in dramatic fashion, edging Drexel in a playoff. Elon will rely on seniors Garrett Risner and sophomore Jack Wieler to lead the charge. The regional field also includes Arizona State, the top seed, along with teams such as Florida, South Carolina, Utah, and others vying for a spot in the NCAA Championship.

Charleston’s Strong Regional Showing

Charleston, ranked No. 62, will head to the Auburn (Ala.) Regional as the No. 10 seed, set to play at the Auburn University Club Golf Course. This marks the Cougars’ fourth appearance in NCAA Regionals in the past five years. Senior leaders Kieron van Wyk and Nevill Ruiter will play key roles in the team’s effort to advance. Auburn, the host and top seed in the regional, will be joined by Texas A&M, UCLA, SMU, and several other strong teams vying for a spot in the NCAA Championship.

Advancing to the NCAA Championship

The top five teams from each of the six regional tournaments will advance to the NCAA Championship, alongside the top individual who is not on one of those teams. Both Elon and Charleston will be hoping to secure a spot in the championship, with Bjelke also in the hunt for an individual qualification.

