CCSD staff will hold a meeting on new Johns Island Elementary School

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. – Big changes are coming to Johns Island, and the Charleston County School District (CCSD) is inviting the community to learn more. On Thursday evening, school officials will host a public meeting to share updates about the new Johns Island Elementary School, which is currently under construction and on track to open this August.

What to Expect from the New School

The new Johns Island Elementary School will be a modern two-story, brick building designed to serve about 700 students in second through fifth grades. As one of the district’s latest infrastructure projects, the school aims to provide more space, updated classrooms, and better educational resources for a growing student population on the island.

With registration already open, local families are encouraged to attend the meeting to get details about enrollment, class structure, and how the transition will be handled for incoming students.

Community Concerns: Traffic and Road Impact

A key topic on the agenda will be the road improvement and traffic plan surrounding the new school site. Residents from nearby neighborhoods have raised concerns about increased traffic, especially during peak school hours.

With Main Road and other surrounding streets already facing heavy congestion, locals want to know how the district plans to manage additional car and bus traffic. At Thursday’s meeting, staff members will outline the planned traffic flow, parking logistics, and any proposed road enhancements to improve safety and accessibility for students, staff, and parents.

Meeting Details

The community update meeting will take place at:

St. Johns High School Cafeteria

1518 Main Road

Thursday at 6 p.m.

School officials, project planners, and transportation staff are expected to be present to answer questions, gather feedback, and provide detailed information about what families and residents can expect moving forward.

School Scheduled to Open in August

Despite concerns about traffic, the construction of the school is moving forward as planned. The new facility is expected to open in time for the 2024–2025 academic year, offering a fresh start for students in second through fifth grades on Johns Island.

With demand for classroom space growing, the new school will relieve overcrowding at other campuses and provide an updated learning environment better suited to today’s educational needs.

As Johns Island continues to grow, the opening of the new elementary school marks a significant investment in education and the future of the community. The Charleston County School District is encouraging parents, residents, and local leaders to attend Thursday’s meeting, ask questions, and stay informed about the changes ahead. With the school opening this August, now is the time to get involved and make sure all voices are heard as final preparations are made.

