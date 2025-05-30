Seabrook island

BOLO: Berkeley County authorities are looking for a missing 7-year-old

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing child from Goose Creek, South Carolina.

Details About the Missing Child

Andre Levon Ancrum, age 7, was last seen on Summit Avenue in Goose Creek. Officials believe he may be riding a blue and black bicycle.

How You Can Help

If you have any information about Andre’s location or have surveillance footage that could assist deputies in their search, please contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4169 immediately.

