Berkeley County’s retrial of Michael Colucci is scheduled for June 16

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — A new trial date has been set for Michael Colucci, the former Summerville jeweler accused of killing his wife in 2015. After a previous trial ended in a mistrial, Colucci will return to court this summer.

Retrial Scheduled for June 16

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Colucci’s retrial will begin on June 16 in Berkeley County. The case had originally been set for May 2023, but it was postponed due to scheduling conflicts involving the judge and her staff.

The retrial follows a mistrial declared in December 2018, when a jury could not reach a unanimous verdict after more than seven hours of deliberation over two days.

The Death of Sara Lynn Moore-Colucci

Colucci is accused of strangling his wife, Sara Lynn Moore-Colucci, in May 2015. Her body was found outside the couple’s business on North Main Street in Summerville.

At the time, Colucci told investigators that Sara had taken her own life, claiming she used a garden hose to hang herself after leaving their vehicle.

However, court documents revealed that medical evidence and the crime scene did not support Colucci’s account. Affidavits pointed to signs of a struggle, suggesting that her death was not a suicide.

Arrest and Charges

Colucci was arrested in May 2016 by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents after Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis asked for a deeper investigation into the suspicious circumstances surrounding Sara’s death.

Colucci has been charged with murder, and if convicted, he faces a possible sentence of 30 years to life in prison.

SOURCE