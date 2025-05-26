Berkeley County’s Drought Is Lessened by May Showers

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — After weeks of dry weather and growing concerns, recent May rains have brought welcome relief to drought-stricken areas of South Carolina, including Berkeley County.

At a May 22 meeting, the South Carolina Drought Response Committee announced that five coastal counties—Berkeley, Charleston, Georgetown, Horry, and Marion—have been downgraded from moderate drought to incipient drought status. This improvement follows consistent rainfall throughout the month.

This news comes just weeks after Berkeley County’s drought conditions worsened in April, prompting a moderate drought classification.

What Is an Incipient Drought?

An incipient drought is the mildest of the state’s four drought categories. It signals the early stage of a drought where impacts are minimal, but conditions are still monitored closely. Think of it as a warning stage: while improvements have been made, there’s still reason for caution.

Rainfall Boosts Water Levels Across the State

The South Carolina Department of Environmental Services reported significant improvements in streamflows, with many rivers and streams now flowing above the 75th percentile. This has lifted most counties in central, western, and northeastern South Carolina out of drought conditions.

However, some counties—including Bamberg, Colleton, Dorchester, and Orangeburg—remain in incipient drought due to continued low groundwater levels.

Wildfire Risk Drops but Precautions Remain Important

Spring rains and increased vegetation moisture have helped reduce wildfire risks statewide. The South Carolina Forestry Commission successfully contained the large Covington Drive Fire in Horry County on May 21 after 82 days.

Still, the Forestry Commission urges residents to practice responsible burning and outdoor fire safety to prevent future wildfires.

Looking Ahead

The Drought Response Committee will meet again on June 26 to reassess drought conditions statewide. For now, Berkeley County is under the lowest drought alert level, showing signs of continued recovery.

