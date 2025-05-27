Berkeley County ranks second in South Carolina for growth

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – If you live in Berkeley County, you’ve likely noticed the change: more traffic, new neighborhoods, and growing businesses. Now, new data confirms it. According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau report, Berkeley County is officially booming, ranking as the second fastest-growing county in South Carolina between 2023 and 2024.

Population Growth Hits 3.2% in One Year

In just one year, Berkeley County’s population grew by 3.2%, reaching 264,276 residents as of July 2024. Only Horry County (home to Myrtle Beach) grew faster, with a 3.8% increase.

This growth is part of a bigger trend across the Palmetto State. South Carolina added 91,000 new residents in the past year, a 1.7% statewide increase.

Berkeley County: A Decade of Rapid Growth

This isn’t a sudden spike. Since 2010, Berkeley County has grown nearly 49%—from 177,843 to over 264,000 people. Even the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t slow things down. From 2020 to 2024, over 34,000 people moved to the area, drawn by fewer restrictions, better quality of life, and affordable living.

Moncks Corner Leads in City Growth

Every town in the county saw population growth, but Moncks Corner stood out with an impressive 10.2% increase in just one year. Here’s a quick look at how cities and towns in Berkeley County are growing:

City/Town 2024 Population % Growth Since 2023 Moncks Corner 18,359 10.2% Goose Creek 50,352 1.9% Hanahan 21,983 0.7% Bonneau 433 0.7% St. Stephen 1,592 0.3% Jamestown 73 1.4%

Moncks Corner is clearly becoming a hotspot for new residents, offering small-town charm with room to grow.

Berkeley Ranks #2 Among Fastest-Growing Counties in S.C.

Here’s where Berkeley County stands among South Carolina’s 10 fastest-growing counties between 2023 and 2024:

Rank County % Growth 2024 Population 1 Horry 3.8% 413,391 2 Berkeley 3.2% 264,276 3 Spartanburg 2.9% 369,256 4 Greenville 2.0% 570,745 5 York 1.6% 303,001 6 Anderson 1.5% 217,183 7 Beaufort 1.4% 201,775 8 Lexington 1.3% 313,774 9 Richland 1.3% 430,651 10 Charleston 1.2% 431,001

Not Every County Is Growing

While Berkeley and other urban counties are growing fast, 11 South Carolina counties saw a population drop. These areas are generally more rural and have smaller populations:

County 2024 Population % Decrease Cherokee 57,770 -1.4% Marlboro 25,498 -1.0% Bamberg 12,870 -0.9% Allendale 7,551 -0.6% Dillon 27,577 -0.5% Marion 28,368 -0.5% Williamsburg 29,865 -0.5% Clarendon 31,030 -0.3% Union 26,678 -0.3% Fairfield 20,369 -0.1% Orangeburg 83,129 -0.02%

Part of a National Trend

According to the Census Bureau, urban and suburban areas across the U.S. are growing, with a noticeable rebound in Northeast cities. While rural counties are shrinking, areas like Berkeley are gaining new residents quickly.

Berkeley County’s Growth Shows No Signs of Slowing

From new homes and roads to thriving towns like Moncks Corner, Berkeley County is experiencing a growth wave that’s reshaping the area. The numbers don’t lie—more and more people are choosing to call Berkeley County home.

