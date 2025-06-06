Berkeley County Man Charged in $43,000 Insurance Fraud Case: SLED

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — A 25-year-old Berkeley County man is in custody after state authorities say he attempted to defraud an insurance company of over $43,000 using fake and altered medical documents.

Jonathan Terraine Reid-Boyd, was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Berkeley County Detention Center. He faces two felony charges: presenting a false insurance claim valued at $10,000 or more, and forgery of a similar value.

The Fraudulent Scheme

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Reid-Boyd’s fraudulent actions began on September 15, 2023, when he allegedly submitted fabricated medical paperwork to Progressive Insurance Company. The documents claimed services from Roper Radiologists that were either never provided or grossly exaggerated in cost.

After an investigation, Roper Radiologists confirmed that the billing information submitted by Reid-Boyd did not align with their records.

Total Amount Sought

Reid-Boyd allegedly attempted to claim $43,473.17 from the insurance company through these fraudulent documents.

Legal Consequences and Prosecution

The South Carolina Department of Insurance will prosecute the case. If convicted, Reid-Boyd could face significant prison time under state law for these serious offenses.

