Berkeley County Deputies Get Tough on Boat Landing Behavior

Berkeley County, S.C. – With summer almost here and boat ramps already filling up, Berkeley County officials are taking action to curb bad behavior at public boat landings. A new ordinance is now in place to deal with overcrowding, littering, loud music, alcohol use, and other unsafe activities at the county’s busy water access points.

Why the New Rules?

Boat ramps in Berkeley County have become increasingly crowded, and what should be peaceful and safe areas are turning into places of chaos, according to residents and law enforcement.

“This ordinance is about protecting our natural spaces while ensuring our boat landings remain safe and accessible for everyone,” said Sheriff Duane Lewis. “We want to preserve the intended use of these sites and ensure they are available for generations to come.”

What’s Now Banned at Boat Landings?

The new rules cover a wide range of activities. Here’s what is now not allowed at public boat landings:

Alcohol or illegal drug use

Fireworks

Disorderly conduct or loud behavior

Loitering or unauthorized parties

Loud music

The ordinance also focuses on water safety. These activities are now prohibited within 50 feet of docks or ramps:

Swimming

Jet skiing

Windsurfing

Also, fishing from boat ramps while boats are launching or docking is banned for safety reasons.

Parking Rules Tightened

Improper parking is a major issue, and the new rules set clear limits:

No parking for more than 24 hours unless the vehicle is clearly connected to boat use or active fishing

Unregistered vehicles or boats are not allowed

Anything left for over 48 hours may be considered abandoned and removed

Parking fines must be paid within 30 days, or more penalties may follow

Breaking the Rules? Here’s What Happens

Violating the ordinance can lead to:

Fines of up to $500

Jail time up to 30 days in serious cases

To enforce the rules, deputies and code enforcement officers will increase patrols around public landings, especially during weekends and holidays.

Why This Matters Now

As Berkeley County continues to grow, more people are heading to lakes, rivers, and other water access points to enjoy outdoor recreation. But that also brings noise, trash, safety concerns, and parking problems.

County officials say the goal is not to punish people but to protect these spaces for all users, now and in the future.

What Are Boat Landings For?

Under the new guidelines, public boat landings are meant mainly for:

Launching and retrieving boats

Fishing

Walking or viewing nature

The idea is to keep activities low-impact, safe, and accessible for everyone.

Berkeley County’s new ordinance is a step toward balancing recreation with respect, safety, and conservation. As more people enjoy the county’s beautiful waterways, officials are asking residents and visitors to follow the new rules, treat these shared spaces with care, and help keep them safe and open for all.

SOURCE