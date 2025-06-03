Beaufort County Coroner identifies the 18-year-old murdered in the Seabrook shooting

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has identified Jayquan Young, an 18-year-old from Seabrook, as the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday evening on Seabrook Center Road.

Details of the Incident

Deputies from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. on May 31. Upon arrival, they found Jayquan Young with a fatal gunshot wound.

Investigation Status

No arrests have been made yet, and law enforcement officials continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward as the investigation into the tragic shooting remains active.

