Seabrook island

Beaufort County Coroner identifies the 18-year-old murdered in the Seabrook shooting

by Jackson
Published On:
Beaufort County Coroner identifies the 18-year-old murdered in the Seabrook shooting

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has identified Jayquan Young, an 18-year-old from Seabrook, as the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday evening on Seabrook Center Road.

Details of the Incident

Deputies from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. on May 31. Upon arrival, they found Jayquan Young with a fatal gunshot wound.

Investigation Status

No arrests have been made yet, and law enforcement officials continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward as the investigation into the tragic shooting remains active.

SOURCE

Jackson

Related Articles

Goose Creek will break ground for new fire station

Goose Creek will break ground for new fire station

The Lowcountry Food Bank will provide free lunches for youngsters throughout the summer

The Lowcountry Food Bank will provide free lunches for youngsters throughout the summer

The main Charleston County Library branch will remain open when construction begins

The main Charleston County Library branch will remain open when construction begins

North Charleston Police are seeking for a missing vulnerable adult

North Charleston Police are seeking for a missing vulnerable adult

SCDOT: Ravenel Bridge will undergo routine inspections

SCDOT: Ravenel Bridge will undergo routine inspections

College of Charleston wants to create increased student housing

College of Charleston wants to create increased student housing

Leave a Comment