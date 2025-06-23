Battery’s Houssou Landry earns the No. 1 spot on SC Top 10 with a long-range goal

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Houssou Landry delivered a world-class goal on Saturday night, leading the Charleston Battery to a 4-1 victory over Phoenix Rising. Landry’s incredible strike, which came in the 88th minute, secured him a spot at No. 1 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 the following morning.

The match was a rematch of the 2023 USL Championship Final, where the Battery suffered a heartbreaking defeat on penalties after leading for much of the match. This time, the Battery got their revenge with a dominant performance, and Landry’s goal capped off a thrilling win.

The Goal: A Moment of Genius

Landry’s goal came in the final minutes of the game, following a defensive play by Battery’s Leland Archer. After winning back possession near midfield, Archer passed the ball to Landry, who quickly assessed the situation. Noticing that Phoenix goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky was positioned far off his line, Landry took a calculated risk and fired a powerful shot from near the halfway line. The ball sailed over Rakovsky’s head, nestling into the top corner of the net—an audacious and brilliant finish that left the crowd roaring.

The goal not only sealed the victory for Charleston but also gave fans a reminder of Landry’s creative vision and technical ability.

A Sweet Revenge for the Battery

For the Charleston Battery, this victory was particularly sweet as it came against Phoenix Rising in a rematch of last year’s USL Championship Final. Although the Battery led for most of that match, they were ultimately defeated on penalties, and the loss left a bitter taste in the mouths of players and fans alike. This time, the team turned the tables, dominating the match and claiming a well-deserved win.

Landry’s performance was just one highlight of a standout team effort, as the Battery sent a clear message of strength and resilience to Phoenix Rising.

