An attacker is still at large after stabbing a man in the woods close to Westvaco Park: Report

Police in North Charleston, South Carolina, are investigating a stabbing incident that left one man injured on Friday evening, May 16. The incident has raised safety concerns in the area as officers continue to search for the person responsible.

Man Found Injured at Gas Station

At around 8:05 p.m., police were called to the Pilot gas station on North Rhett Avenue, where they found a man sitting on the ground with visible stab wounds. Officers quickly responded and gave first aid before the man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Attack Happened in the Woods Near Westvaco Park

According to the North Charleston Police Department’s report, the man was stabbed twice in the wooded area near Westvaco Park. How or why the stabbing occurred is still unclear, and the victim’s identity has not been shared publicly.

Police Used K-9 Units but No Arrest Yet

After speaking with the victim and collecting details, officers used K-9 units to search the wooded area where the stabbing reportedly happened. Despite their efforts, no arrests have been made as of now.

The suspect remains at large, and police are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact local authorities.

Victim’s Condition Not Yet Released

At this time, there has been no update on the victim’s current medical condition. Police are working to gather more details about the incident and are asking the public for help if they saw or heard anything unusual in the area during that time.

This stabbing near Westvaco Park has left many residents in North Charleston concerned, especially as the suspect has not yet been caught. Police are actively investigating the case and using all available resources, including K-9 tracking. As they continue searching for answers, community members are reminded to stay alert and report anything suspicious to authorities.

