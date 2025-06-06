A magnificent dock: $3 million Shem Creek shrimp facility project nears completion

A year-long renovation project at the Shem Creek shrimp dock in Mount Pleasant is nearing its finish line, with the project expected to be completed by June 10. Town leaders have invested $3 million into the construction, aiming to improve safety and capacity at the popular local seafood hub.

Improving Safety and Capacity

Seafood business owners, including Cynthia Tarvin of Tarvin Seafood, expressed that the old dock was unsafe for both employees and customers. The newly renovated docks not only provide a safer environment but also offer more space for boats and their crews. Tarvin emphasized, “It’s now a gorgeous dock, and it is solid. It’s not going anywhere for a long time, if ever.”

Tarvin, who has operated Tarvin Seafood on Shem Creek for nearly a decade, shared her relief as construction winds down. She mentioned, “We had to juggle around because there was a big barge right here until about 10 days ago.”

Upgraded Facilities and Processing Plant

Along with the renovated dock, Tarvin Seafood will soon house an upgraded shrimp processing facility. The facility will handle tasks such as heading, sorting by size, peeling, veining, and freezing the shrimp—processes crucial for getting shrimp from the water to consumers’ tables.

Local Seafood Industry Challenges

The shrimping industry, which has seen increasing competition from imported products, continues to thrive in South Carolina, though it faces challenges. Kevin Mitchell, Deputy Director of Engineering Development Services for Mount Pleasant, emphasized the importance of the new facility. “We know there’s McClellanville and other places along the South Carolina coast that do shrimping processing, but this one will probably be the only one in Charleston County in the near future,” Mitchell said.

Renovation Timeline and Future Growth

Mitchell, who is also the project manager, explained that the town first purchased the property for renovations in 2019. He highlighted the importance of working closely with local businesses like Tarvin Seafood to ensure the upgrades would meet their needs. Key updates include a new electrical system, which Mitchell hopes will support the business for years to come, while also planning for ongoing maintenance and improvements.

Supporting Local Seafood

In a time when locally-sourced seafood faces competition from larger imported markets, shrimpers like Tarvin are proud of the value that Lowcountry seafood offers. “It’s healthier, and it helps the community,” Tarvin said. “It’s not just something to say, it’s something everybody can do their part in.”

Tarvin sees the nearly completed project as a boost to homegrown businesses, reminding consumers, “It’s your community that you’re supporting when you buy local.”

SOURCE