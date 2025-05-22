A lifelong learner illustrates that age is just a number, graduating with a master’s degree at the age of 82

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. – Age is just a number for Landon Thorne, an 82-year-old grandfather who recently made history as Southern New Hampshire University’s oldest graduate. His inspiring achievement earned him a standing ovation from fellow students during the college’s recent commencement ceremony.

Lifelong Learner with a Passion for Growth

Thorne first earned a bachelor’s degree back in 1965, but his love for learning never faded. Now, decades later, he has proudly earned his Master of Fine Arts in writing, proving that it’s never too late to chase your goals. He says his journey was not just for himself, but also to inspire his grandchildren and others about the value of lifelong education.

A Life of Service and Adventure

In between his two degrees, Thorne lived an adventurous and meaningful life. After graduating from Yale University, he faced the realities of the Vietnam War draft. Rather than avoiding service, Thorne answered the call and went on to serve his country.

Over the years, he also took on roles as a volunteer pilot, conservationist, and world traveler. He even worked toward his latest degree online from various international locations, including Africa. In one memorable moment, he recalled nearly missing a submission deadline because a group of elephants knocked down power lines near where he was staying.

Writing a New Chapter

Thorne says writing has always been one of his passions, which is why he chose to pursue a graduate degree in the subject. “I got exactly what I wanted. I got three years of really professional training, and so I sort of consider myself actually a writer, lo and behold,” he said proudly.

With his new degree in hand, Thorne is now working on publishing a novel he has written, marking the start of a new chapter in his already full and accomplished life.

A Lesson for All Ages

Thorne’s story is a powerful reminder that it’s never too late to pursue your dreams. Whether you’re 18 or 82, education has no age limit. His journey shows that curiosity, commitment, and courage can lead to incredible achievements—no matter where you are in life.

Landon Thorne’s graduation is more than just a personal win; it’s an inspiration to learners of all ages. From military service to academic success, and now toward becoming a published author, he continues to lead by example, showing that true passion and determination never retire.

