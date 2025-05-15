911 calls from a fatal Charleston County U-Haul chase have been made public

A tragic series of events unfolded in downtown Charleston on April 27 when a U-Haul driver, fleeing police, struck multiple people and vehicles — leaving one person dead and several others injured. Authorities have now released the 911 calls from that chaotic evening, revealing how bystanders and emergency crews responded in real time.

What Started the Incident?

The situation began when North Charleston Police attempted to stop a U-Haul truck near Dorchester and Meeting Street Roads. The driver of the truck refused to stop and sped away down Dorchester Road, eventually merging onto I-26 eastbound. Officers followed the vehicle until they reached Columbus and King Streets, where they ended the pursuit for safety reasons.

Crash in Downtown Charleston

Later that evening, around 5 p.m., the U-Haul truck was seen driving in the wrong direction on 400 Meeting Street, heading north in the southbound lane. According to Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver was still trying to escape law enforcement.

The truck hit two pedestrians, then swerved back into the correct lane and crashed into a 2022 Mercedes sedan. That car then hit a Honda motorcycle, which later collided with a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe.

One Killed, Several Injured

Sadly, one of the two people on the motorcycle, 42-year-old Shinique Toussaint-Allah, died in the crash. The other rider was injured and taken to the hospital, along with:

Both pedestrians

All three people in the Mercedes sedan

One of the two occupants in the U-Haul truck

Fortunately, the two people in the Chevrolet Tahoe were not injured.

Disturbing 911 Calls

Newly released 911 calls show just how intense the scene was. Callers described people lying injured and pleaded for ambulances to arrive quickly.

Caller: “Three people got hit by a truck driver – we need an ambulance.”

Dispatcher: “Their bodies got hit or their vehicle?”

Caller: “Their bodies got hit. There’s two police officers on scene, but we need an ambulance.”

Dispatcher: “We’ve got an ambulance coming that way.”

The audio reflects the panic and urgency as bystanders rushed to help the victims while emergency responders were still arriving.

Charges Against the Driver

Police identified the driver of the U-Haul as 54-year-old Margie Kathy Brown. She now faces multiple serious charges, including:

Reckless homicide by vehicle

Failure to stop for blue lights resulting in death

Two counts of failure to stop for blue lights resulting in bodily injury

Improper turning

Brown is currently being held at the Charleston County Jail.

This tragic event is a heartbreaking reminder of the dangers of reckless driving and the serious impact it can have on innocent lives. While police are continuing their investigation, the community is mourning the loss of Shinique Toussaint-Allah and supporting those injured. Justice will now move forward in court, as the accused driver faces multiple felony charges.

