48 Years Strong! Inside South Carolina’s Largest Native American Gathering You Can’t Miss

A vibrant celebration of culture and history filled Ridgeville, South Carolina, this weekend as Native American leaders from across the state gathered for the 48th Annual Pow Wow of the Edisto Natchez-Kusso Tribe of South Carolina (ENKTSC). The Pow Wow brought together tribal members, community leaders, students, and visitors to honor time-honored traditions and educate the next generation.

Honoring Tradition and Welcoming the Community

Chief John Glenn Creel and Vice-Chief Donnie Creel warmly welcomed a wide range of guests to the Pow Wow, including local lawmakers, veterans, police officers, EMS workers, and students from Dorchester County public schools.

Over 300 students attended a special field day on Friday, where they learned about Native American history, culture, and traditions through direct interaction with the tribe. It was a unique opportunity for young learners to experience the rich heritage of the ENKTSC firsthand.

On Saturday evening, SC House Representative Robbie Robbins and Colleton County Council Chairman Scott Biering joined the festivities during the final Grand Entry parade, showing strong support for the local tribe.

The Importance of Pow Wows

The ENKTSC explained that Native American Pow Wows are an important way for tribes to celebrate and preserve their traditions. These events are not just about ceremony—they are moments of pride, teaching, and togetherness.

“This is our 48th year of keeping our culture and history alive and sharing it with our communities,” Chief Creel said during his opening speech, highlighting the significance of continuing these cherished traditions year after year.

Remembering Leon “Sugar Ray” Creel

A touching moment of the Pow Wow was the memorial tribute held for Leon “Sugar Ray” Creel, a longtime ENKTSC Tribal Council member. Leon, who passed away in February, had served the tribe for over ten years. His dedication and leadership were honored with heartfelt memories and respect from the community.

Growing Partnership with the Dorchester Heritage Center

For the third year in a row, the ENKTSC partnered with the Dorchester Heritage Center to host the Pow Wow at their site at 964 US-78 in Ridgeville. This location provides a welcoming space where tribal traditions can be shared with a wider audience, strengthening the bond between the ENKTSC and the surrounding communities.

The 48th Annual Pow Wow of the Edisto Natchez-Kusso Tribe was a beautiful reminder of the power of tradition, education, and community spirit. Through dance, song, storytelling, and remembrance, the ENKTSC continues to honor their ancestors while inspiring future generations. Events like these ensure that South Carolina’s Native American culture remains a living, vibrant part of the state’s heritage.

