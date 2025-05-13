132 citations were issued during the Berkeley County neighborhood traffic enforcement operation

In response to growing complaints about reckless driving in local neighborhoods, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office carried out a four-day traffic enforcement operation that resulted in over 100 citations, multiple arrests, and several vehicle impoundments. The operation took place from May 6 to May 9, 2025, across a number of residential communities in the county.

132 Citations, 113 Warnings Issued

Deputies issued 132 traffic tickets for violations such as speeding, texting while driving, disregarding stop signs, and driving without a license. These types of offenses are often seen in residential areas and pose a direct risk to pedestrians, children, and other drivers.

In addition to the citations, deputies gave out 113 warnings, allowing some drivers a chance to correct minor violations without a fine.

8 Arrests and 6 Vehicles Towed

Beyond routine tickets, deputies also made eight arrests for serious offenses. These included:

Driving under the influence (DUI)

Alcohol violations

Disorderly conduct

Habitual traffic offenses

Driving under suspension

Authorities also towed six vehicles during the operation due to legal violations or unsafe conditions.

Targeted Neighborhoods

The crackdown focused on areas where residents had reported high volumes of speeding and unsafe driving. The neighborhoods patrolled during the operation were:

Spring Grove

Fairlawn

Cypress Gardens

Pimlico

Bushy Park

Pinopolis

Thornley Forest

Moss Grove

Sedgefield

Boulder Bluff

Bonneau Beach

These communities were selected based on citizen complaints and past traffic data showing repeated issues with traffic safety.

Sheriff: Operation a Direct Response to Public Concerns

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis emphasized that this operation was not random—it was done in direct response to public safety concerns.

“We will continue to coordinate random enforcement and hold aggressive drivers accountable,” Sheriff Lewis said. He encouraged residents to report dangerous driving either by calling dispatch or submitting tips online through the sheriff’s office website.

Importance of Safe Driving in Neighborhoods

Reckless driving in residential zones isn’t just illegal—it’s dangerous. With children playing outside, cyclists on the roads, and families walking in neighborhoods, even a minor speeding violation can lead to serious consequences.

Efforts like this enforcement campaign aim to increase driver awareness, deter unsafe behaviors, and ultimately make neighborhoods safer for everyone.

Berkeley County’s recent traffic enforcement operation sends a clear message: unsafe driving won’t be tolerated, especially in residential communities. With over 100 tickets, multiple arrests, and towed vehicles, the Sheriff’s Office is showing a firm commitment to keeping roads safe. Residents are encouraged to continue speaking up about problem areas, so authorities can take targeted action where it’s needed most.

