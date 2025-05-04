Which U.S. States Drink the Most Wine? Virginia Ranks Among the Nation’s Top Wine Lovers

Wine isn’t just a fancy dinner companion or a sip-by-the-fire favorite—it’s a full-blown lifestyle in some parts of the country. And according to a fun (but telling) study by Zippia, certain states have a much deeper appreciation for wine than others. Among the most enthusiastic wine-drinking states? Virginia—a place where sipping on a bottle of red or white is more common than you might think.

America’s Love Affair With Wine

While there’s often debate about where wine was first invented—many agree it traces back to ancient Asia—there’s no confusion about where it’s flourishing today. According to a Gallup poll, 29% of Americans say wine is their favorite alcoholic drink, and it’s especially popular among women, who are nearly three times more likely than men to list it as their drink of choice.

And it’s not just wine tasting rooms or scenic vineyards fueling this trend. Many Americans are enjoying wine right at home—and some states are far more enthusiastic than others.

How the Study Was Conducted

Zippia’s team used data from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) to estimate wine consumption by state. They converted gallons to bottles using the basic formula: 1 gallon = 5 bottles of wine. Then, they measured how many bottles were consumed per capita to get a clearer comparison between large and small states.

Of course, these figures include everyone in a state—even kids and non-drinkers—so it’s not a precise science. But it gives a pretty entertaining picture of which states are getting corked most often.

The Top Wine-Drinking States in America

Based on Zippia’s analysis, here’s a look at the states where residents drink the most wine:

1. Idaho

37 bottles per capita

Surprising to some, Idaho leads the nation in per capita wine consumption. Known for its beautiful outdoors, Idahoans apparently enjoy unwinding with a glass (or bottle) of wine—more than any other state.

2. New Hampshire

28 bottles per capita

This northeastern state enjoys low alcohol taxes, which may contribute to its high wine consumption. Residents take advantage of that by stocking up.

3. Vermont

26 bottles per capita

Vermonters may love their maple syrup, but wine isn’t far behind. The cozy climate pairs perfectly with wine, especially during long winters.

4. Delaware

23 bottles per capita

Small state, big wine enthusiasm. Delaware residents know how to relax with a good glass of vino.

And Coming Up Close Behind…

Virginia ranked among the top wine-drinking states too—though the exact per capita number wasn’t listed in this batch, its mention in Zippia’s results indicates it’s one of the biggest wine-loving states in the South.

Why Virginia Loves Its Wine

Virginia is home to more than 300 wineries, and the state has carved out a solid spot on the U.S. wine map. With scenic wine trails through the Blue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah Valley, and even Northern Virginia, it’s easy to see why locals and tourists alike enjoy sipping their way through the state.

Virginians don’t just drink wine—they produce it too. The state is known for varietals like Viognier, Cabernet Franc, and Petit Verdot, and many of the wineries offer charming tasting rooms and picturesque views.

Wine Culture Is Growing Nationwide

Whether you’re into a bold red, a light rosé, or a crisp white, chances are you’re in good company. With wine clubs, subscription boxes, DIY wine-making kits, and festivals popping up everywhere, America’s wine obsession is only getting stronger.

And while some drink wine casually, others dive into wine culture with full force—pairing meals, collecting vintages, or learning about tannins and terroir.

Wine culture in the U.S. is thriving, and states like Virginia are right at the heart of it. Whether it’s sipping at a vineyard or enjoying a quiet evening at home, Virginians—and their wine-loving neighbors—are helping keep America’s corks popping.

So next time someone offers you a glass, raise it high and toast to the states that know how to enjoy life, one bottle at a time.

