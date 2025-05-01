Top 10 Cities in the U.S. Where Baby Boomers Are Moving in 2024

Baby boomers, born between 1946 and 1964, are one of the most financially powerful generations in America. Many of them are now retired or planning their next move. Their choice of where to live is important—not just for them, but for the economy and the housing market.

According to a recent study by SmartAsset, which used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, baby boomers are choosing cities based on factors like tax benefits, cost of living, and overall lifestyle. The research looked at 268 U.S. cities with over 100,000 people and ranked them by the percentage of newcomers who are baby boomers.

Here are the top 10 cities where boomers are moving in large numbers.

1. Clearwater, Florida

Why it’s popular: Beautiful beaches, sunny weather, and retirement-friendly culture.

Boomers moved in : 4,401

: 4,401 Percentage of city’s population : 3.79%

: 3.79% Clearwater tops the list as the most popular place for boomers to move. It’s a classic retirement destination in Florida.

2. Reno, Nevad

Why it’s popular: Low taxes, peaceful environment, and scenic beauty.

Boomers moved in : 8,329

: 8,329 Percentage of city’s population : 3.07%

: 3.07% About 23.1% of Reno’s total population is made up of boomers.

3. Orlando, Florida

Why it’s popular: Home to Disney World, great entertainment options, and mild winters.

Boomers moved in : 9,458

: 9,458 Percentage of city’s population : 3.02%

: 3.02% Boomers make up 16.6% of Orlando’s total population.

4. Cape Coral, Florida

Why it’s popular: Warm weather, lots of waterways, and peaceful communities.

Boomers moved in : 6,233

: 6,233 Percentage of city’s population : 2.90%

: 2.90% Boomers make up a large part of the community—29.9%.

5. Billings, Montana

Why it’s popular: No state sales tax, mountain views, and small-town charm.

Boomers moved in : 3,401

: 3,401 Percentage of city’s population : Over 22%

: Over 22% The natural beauty and low taxes attract boomers from around the country.

6. Surprise, Arizona

Why it’s popular: Affordable cost of living—7% lower than the state average.

Boomers moved in : 4,372

: 4,372 Percentage of city’s population : 2.86%

: 2.86% Boomers make up 23% of the population in this peaceful Arizona town.

7. Henderson, Nevada

Why it’s popular: Close to Las Vegas, golf courses, and a relaxed lifestyle.

Boomers moved in : 9,219

: 9,219 Percentage of city’s population : About 25%

: About 25% A total of 84,183 boomers live in Henderson.

8. Mesa, Arizona

Why it’s popular: Suburban living with access to Phoenix’s city life.

Boomers moved in : 13,623

: 13,623 Percentage of city’s population : 2.69%

: 2.69% Over 108,000 boomers call Mesa their home.

9. High Point, North Carolina

Why it’s popular: Affordable housing, small-town feel, and close-knit communities.

Boomers moved in : 3,051

: 3,051 Percentage of city’s population : 2.67%

: 2.67% 81% of newcomers were already living in North Carolina, showing strong local appeal.

10. St. Petersburg, Florida

Why it’s popular: Beautiful coastal location and a warm climate.

Boomers moved in : 6,903

: 6,903 Percentage of city’s population : 2.67%

: 2.67% In total, 25.75% of St. Petersburg’s residents are baby boomers.

Baby boomers are choosing their new homes wisely. Cities in Florida, Arizona, and Nevada are topping the charts thanks to warm weather, tax benefits, lower costs of living, and quality of life. Whether it’s the beach, a golf course, or mountain views, this generation is looking for a peaceful, active, and affordable retirement.

SOURCE