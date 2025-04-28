Study Reveals: 5 Florida Cities Beat the Rest for Retirement

Choosing where to retire is one of life’s biggest decisions. You want a city that is affordable, fun, and has good healthcare options. WalletHub recently studied over 180 U.S. cities to find the best places for retirees based on factors like affordability, taxes, entertainment, quality of life, and healthcare. Let’s take a look at the top cities that offer a perfect retirement lifestyle!

How WalletHub Picked the Best Retirement Cities

WalletHub compared 180+ U.S. cities and rated them based on important factors retirees care about. These included cost of living, access to healthcare, local tax policies, activities, weather, and overall quality of life. Based on these, they listed the top cities where retirees can enjoy their golden years.

1. Orlando, Florida

Orlando tops WalletHub’s list as the best city for retirement. It’s famous for its theme parks, but there’s much more to enjoy. From golf courses to shopping malls and delicious restaurants, Orlando offers retirees endless activities.

The cost of living is slightly above the national average by 1%, but much cheaper than cities like Miami. Florida’s no state income tax policy is a huge bonus for retirees. Plus, Orlando has many quality hospitals and healthcare centers.

2. Miami, Florida

If you dream of sunny beaches and a lively cultural scene, Miami is a fantastic option. Known for its music, art festivals, and diverse community, it offers retirees an exciting lifestyle.

While the cost of living is 19% above the national average, Florida’s lack of state income tax helps balance it. Miami also offers excellent healthcare facilities for seniors.

3. Minneapolis, Minnesota

If you don’t mind cooler weather, Minneapolis is a great choice. It has beautiful parks, lakes, museums, and theaters, making it perfect for those who love outdoor and cultural activities.

The cost of living is 6% lower than the national average, and the city has a strong sense of community, which is important for retirees.

4. Tampa, Florida

Tampa blends coastal charm with the comforts of city life. With a beautiful waterfront, vibrant downtown, and many annual festivals, retirees can stay active and entertained.

The cost of living here is 5% lower than the national average, and like other Florida cities, there’s no state income tax. Tampa also has many hospitals and healthcare services nearby.

5. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fort Lauderdale is loved for its beautiful boating canals and sandy beaches. It’s perfect for retirees who enjoy fishing, boating, or golfing while others are at work.

The cost of living is reasonable compared to other Florida cities. What stands out is Fort Lauderdale’s healthcare, which is 6% cheaper than the national average.

6. Scottsdale, Arizona

Scottsdale is a desert city famous for its luxury spas, golf resorts, and warm, dry climate. It’s ideal for seniors who prefer mild winters.

Even though the cost of living is 13% higher than the national average, Arizona’s retiree-friendly tax benefits make Scottsdale a smart option for seniors.

7. Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati offers a mix of urban fun and suburban peace. The city is known for its parks, museums, friendly neighborhoods, and rich history.

With a cost of living 4% below the national average, it’s an affordable choice. Cincinnati also offers reliable healthcare options for retirees.

8. St. Petersburg, Florida

Nicknamed “The Sunshine City,” St. Petersburg is a paradise for beach lovers. It also has a strong arts community and sunny weather almost all year round.

The cost of living is 5% below the national average, and with no state income tax, retirees can enjoy a relaxed, affordable lifestyle. Medical care is also easily available.

9. Casper, Wyoming

For those who love peace and nature, Casper is a dream retirement spot. Surrounded by mountains and rivers, it’s great for outdoor activities like hiking and fishing.

Like Florida, Wyoming has no state income tax, making it very appealing for retirees. Although healthcare options are fewer than in big cities, quality services are still available.

10. Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta is full of history, culture, and green spaces. Retirees can enjoy museums, theaters, and restaurants, along with lovely parks.

The cost of living is 3% lower than the national average. Georgia also offers special tax benefits for retirees, making Atlanta a good financial choice for those looking to stretch their savings.

Choosing the perfect place to retire means finding the right mix of affordability, healthcare, good weather, and fun activities. Cities like Orlando, Miami, and Tampa offer retirees a fantastic lifestyle with the bonus of tax savings and great healthcare. Whether you prefer the sunny beaches of Florida, the desert beauty of Arizona, or the peaceful life in Wyoming, these cities show there’s a perfect retirement destination for everyone.

