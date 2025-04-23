Berkeley County Students Make Magic: $2K Raised for Ronald McDonald House

In a heartwarming example of young people giving back, students from five high schools in the Berkeley County School District came together to raise $2,000 for the Charleston Ronald McDonald House. Their efforts are part of a new pilot program aimed at encouraging students to make a difference in their local community—and they’re off to a great start.

A Community Project With a Purpose

The initiative included students from Cross High, Berkeley High, Hanahan High, Goose Creek High, and Berkeley Alternative School. Each school organized fun and creative fundraising activities, from selling tickets to school dances to holding a “Pie-A-Teacher in the Face” day. Students could also donate money to have their name displayed on their school marquee for their birthday.

Though three charities were originally in the running, the Ronald McDonald House of Charleston was selected as the final beneficiary. This organization provides housing and support to families whose children are receiving medical care nearby, giving them a place to stay close to the hospital.

Students Show Their Support

Caroline McShane, community engagement manager for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), was moved by the students’ efforts. “It makes me so happy to see that the younger generation is still intrigued and wants to help others, even without directly interacting with them. They know they’re making a great impact,” she said.

The pilot project aims to help students understand how they can play a role in shaping their communities, even while they’re still in school. By involving students in real-world charity work, the district is helping them build compassion and leadership skills early in life.

A Growing Program for the Future

School Counseling Liaison Patricia Hill said the district has big plans for this program. In 2026, they hope to include every high school in the district, allowing even more students to participate in giving back. The idea is to support a different local organization each year, so students can learn about various causes and broaden their understanding of community needs.

Hill praised the students for their dedication. “I am very proud of all these students. Even in 9th and 10th grade, they can already see how their work makes a difference,” she said.

Building a Culture of Giving

This program goes beyond just raising money—it’s about creating a culture of care and responsibility among students. The Berkeley County School District is showing how school-based service learning can create lasting impacts, both on the students and the local community. With this kind of energy and enthusiasm from young people, the future of community involvement looks bright.

SOURCE