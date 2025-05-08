Two Teenagers Caught With Loaded Gun at Sangaree Middle School, Charged by Authorities

A serious safety scare unfolded this week at Sangaree Middle School in Berkeley County, South Carolina, when two teenage students were found in possession of a loaded handgun during the school day. Authorities acted quickly, and no one was harmed, but the case has sparked concern among parents and school officials.

What Happened at Sangaree Middle School?

On the afternoon of the incident, around 1 p.m., school staff were alerted that a student might have a firearm on campus. Acting immediately, school administrators carried out a search of two students and recovered a loaded SIG Sauer P229 handgun—a powerful semi-automatic weapon.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation so far has revealed that both students, ages 13 and 14, had control of the firearm at different times during the school day.

Charges Filed Against the Students

The teenagers were charged with two serious offenses:

Possession of a weapon on school grounds

Possession of a handgun by a person under 18

These are significant charges and reflect the seriousness with which authorities are treating the situation. The sheriff’s office and the school district are continuing to investigate how the gun was brought into the school and how the students gained access to it.

School Responds: “Your Student Is Safe”

In a message to parents, Sangaree Middle School assured families that no student was harmed and that school staff are working closely with law enforcement. The statement also emphasized that the school is following all district safety policies and procedures.

The school urged parents to talk to their children about the importance of reporting any suspicious activity or safety concerns. “We take every report seriously so we can keep our campus secure,” the message added.

Ongoing Investigation and Community Concerns

The investigation is still ongoing, with authorities working to learn more about where the gun came from, how it got to school, and whether any other students were involved. Incidents like this are a reminder of the challenges schools face when it comes to ensuring student safety.

Thanks to quick action from school staff and law enforcement, a potentially tragic event was avoided at Sangaree Middle School. Two students now face serious charges after being caught with a loaded handgun on campus. The school community is relieved that no one was hurt, but the incident has raised awareness about the importance of vigilance, communication, and school safety.

