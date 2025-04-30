South Carolina to Host Pesticide Disposal Events in May

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture (SCDA) is organizing two pesticide disposal events in May to help residents and pesticide applicators safely dispose of outdated or unwanted chemicals. The events are open to private, commercial, and non-commercial pesticide applicators, as well as homeowners.

Pesticide Disposal Locations and Dates

The disposal events will take place at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

May 13 : Carolina Eastern Outdoors, 4744 Hwy 162, Hollywood, SC

: Carolina Eastern Outdoors, 4744 Hwy 162, Hollywood, SC May 14: Mixon Seed Service, 1438 Joe S Jeffords Hwy, Orangeburg, SC

These events will provide a safe way to dispose of various agricultural and household chemicals.

Accepted Materials

The SCDA will accept the following materials at the disposal events:

Herbicides

Insecticides

Nematicides

Fungicides

Other similar products used in both agricultural and home settings

Disposal Limits and Eligibility

Solid pesticides : A limit of 2,500 pounds will be accepted per person at no charge.

: A limit of will be accepted per person at no charge. Liquid pesticides: A limit of 300 gallons will be accepted per person at no charge.

If you need to dispose of more than 30 gallons of liquid pesticides or 250 pounds of solid pesticides, you are encouraged to contact John Stokes at 803-737-9696 or [email protected] before the event.

Items Not Accepted

The following items will not be accepted at the disposal events:

Rinsate (water used to clean containers)

Fertilizer (unless co-packed with a pesticide)

Empty pesticide containers

Compressed gas cylinders

These pesticide disposal events provide a safe and easy way for South Carolina residents to dispose of potentially hazardous materials, ensuring they don’t harm the environment or human health. Be sure to take advantage of this opportunity if you have old or unwanted chemicals at home or in your business.

SOURCE