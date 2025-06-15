South Carolina Officer-Involved Shooting Leaves One Injured in Summerville Mobile Home Park

An officer-involved shooting occurred Saturday night at the Summer Village Mobile Home Park in Summerville, South Carolina, leaving one individual injured. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the incident, which unfolded after officers responded to a welfare check at a home on the 100 block of Winter Drive.

Details of the Incident

According to Deputy Chris Hirsch of the Summerville Police Department, officers arrived at the scene around 8 p.m. and immediately heard a gunshot. Upon confronting the suspect, an officer discharged their weapon, injuring the individual.

Fortunately, no other injuries were reported in the incident, and law enforcement officials have assured the public that there is no ongoing threat. As of now, no charges have been made, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is handling the investigation into the shooting.

Investigation Ongoing

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has taken over the investigation, as is standard protocol for officer-involved shootings in the state. Further details about the suspect’s condition, as well as the circumstances leading to the gunshot, have not been released.

Public Safety Assured

The Summerville Police Department has emphasized that there is no continuing danger to the public, and officers are actively working to provide more clarity as the investigation progresses. Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Summerville Police Department at 843-875-1650.

