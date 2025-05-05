South Carolina Honors 90-Year-Old Firefighting Legend Don Wilkins with Highest Civilian Award

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. — At 90 years old, Don Wilkins is still making history. On Saturday, the longtime firefighter and public safety hero was awarded South Carolina’s highest civilian honor—the Order of the Palmetto—for an incredible 57 years of service.

The award was presented at the Berkeley County Emergency Training Center during a celebration held by the Moncks Corner Fire Department and the Berkeley County Fire Chiefs’ Association.

A Lifetime of Service and Sacrifice

Wilkins has dedicated more than five decades to public safety, including over 30 years with the Moncks Corner Fire Department. But firefighting is only one part of his story. He’s also a U.S. Air Force veteran and a retired police officer, making him a rare triple-threat public servant.

In 1979, he began teaching at the South Carolina Fire Academy. Since then, he’s trained more than 25,000 firefighters and logged an astounding 28,000 hours of teaching time—helping shape the future of fire safety in the state.

Honored with the Order of the Palmetto

The Order of the Palmetto is South Carolina’s highest civilian award, given by the governor to individuals whose service has greatly improved the state and the lives of its people. Receiving this award puts Wilkins in the company of some of the state’s most admired citizens.

Senator Larry Grooms presented the award to Wilkins and read emotional letters from those who have worked alongside him. One tribute said it best:

“South Carolina is a safer place to live, work, and visit because of his lifelong dedication.”

The room filled with applause and a standing ovation as Wilkins accepted the award—clearly showing just how much his service has meant to the community.

An Inspiration Across Generations

Despite turning 90 in December, Wilkins remains an icon in the firefighting community. He continues to inspire young recruits, seasoned firefighters, and even fellow veterans with his unwavering dedication and humility.

His story is proof that public service isn’t just a job—it’s a lifelong mission.

Don Wilkins has spent nearly six decades protecting South Carolinians and training future firefighters. From battling fires and patrolling streets to serving his country in the Air Force, Wilkins’ life is a shining example of dedication, courage, and service. Being honored with the Order of the Palmetto is a well-earned recognition for a man whose impact will be felt for generations to come.

