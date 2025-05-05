Protesters Rally Outside Elbit Systems in Ladson, SC Over Gaza Conflict Links

LADSON, S.C. — More than 75 people gathered outside the Elbit Systems of America facility in Ladson on Thursday, demanding Charleston County end support for the defense company, which is tied to Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza.

The protest, led by a coalition called Elbit Out of SC, was organized on May 1, also known as International Workers Day, to highlight concerns over local tax dollars supporting what protesters call a “war economy.”

Ongoing Demonstrations and a Call for Divestment

The Elbit Out of SC campaign began in October 2024 and has held weekly protests outside the Ladson plant ever since. On Thursday, the group aimed to make a bigger impact by aligning with May Day — a day that honors workers worldwide.

“We’re here to recognize hard-working Americans by saying we don’t pay taxes to support bombing hospitals or starving people,” said Martin Levisen, a local business owner who joined the protest.

The coalition includes local groups such as Free Palestine Charleston, Charleston Democratic Socialists of America, Lowcountry Action Committee, and Lowcountry Rising for Palestine. Their message was clear: Charleston County should stop giving tax incentives to companies involved in foreign military actions.

Protesters Criticize Local Tax Breaks for Elbit

Protesters are also opposing the $700,000 grant and tax break Elbit received from Charleston County to open its Ladson facility in 2023. They say that public money should go toward improving the local community, not foreign wars.

Around 2 p.m., just 30 minutes after the protest began, organizers reported a noticeable exit of employee vehicles and claimed security staff left the entrance. Protesters called the day a success and promised to keep pushing for the facility’s closure.

What Elbit Systems Does in South Carolina

Elbit Systems of America helps build the SIGMA Next-Gen Mobile Howitzer, an advanced artillery system used by the Israeli Defense Force (IDF). The system features a 155mm cannon that can fire 8 rounds per minute and is used in Israel’s military campaigns, including in Gaza.

The company’s Israeli parent, Elbit Systems Ltd., is Israel’s largest private arms manufacturer, providing about 85% of Israel’s land-based military equipment and drones. International reports from Reuters and the BBC have confirmed that Elbit’s weapons, such as the Hermes 450 UAV, are used in Gaza operations.

Political Support for Elbit in South Carolina

Despite public protests, Elbit continues to receive support from South Carolina’s political leaders. Rep. Nancy Mace (R) praised the company’s expansion in 2023, saying it would deliver “cutting-edge defense systems” for the U.S. and allies. Rep. Jim Clyburn (D) also supported Elbit’s investment, calling it a source of “good-paying jobs” for his district.

In April, state lawmakers launched the South Carolina-Israel Legislative Caucus, aiming to grow political, economic, and educational ties with Israel. At the press event, one protester was removed after calling state tax support for Elbit “blood money.”

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

According to Reuters, over 50,000 people have been killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants attacked Israeli communities, killing over 1,000 people and taking 250 hostages.

The ongoing war has led to what the New York Times describes as “catastrophic” conditions in Gaza. Humanitarian aid, including food and medicine, has been largely blocked for more than two months. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet with his security cabinet soon to discuss expanding military operations and restarting some aid.

The protests outside Elbit Systems of America reflect a growing debate in South Carolina: Should local money support global defense industries, especially those involved in active conflicts? While state leaders praise Elbit for economic growth, many residents are pushing back, calling for more community investment and fewer ties to war. As the Elbit Out of SC movement gains momentum, this issue is far from over.

