Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy Stops Jewelry Store Robbery in North Charleston, SC

In a dramatic turn of events, an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office prevented a jewelry-store robbery in North Charleston, SC, on Tuesday night. The incident took place at Great American Jewelry, located in Northwoods Mall. The deputy, Alexander McKinnon, was shopping at REEDS Jewelers in the same mall when he overheard about the robbery.

The Robbery and Deputy’s Quick Response

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered Great American Jewelry and asked to see some items. After examining a few pieces, the man grabbed the jewelry and attempted to run off with it. Fortunately, McKinnon was nearby and quickly understood the situation. He acted swiftly, chasing the thief and identifying himself as a law enforcement officer.

The suspect, identified as Cedric Gardner, did not back down. He threatened McKinnon, warning that he would have a “friend” come to the scene and shoot him. Despite the threat, McKinnon managed to tackle Gardner, detaining him until the North Charleston Police Department arrived to arrest him.

The Stolen Jewelry and Charges

The jewelry that Gardner attempted to steal was valued at a significant $60,000. Gardner, a 31-year-old man from Savannah, Georgia, now faces serious charges, including grand larceny and threatening the life of a public official.

Charleston County Sheriff Carl Ritchie praised McKinnon’s actions, stating that they reflect the core values of the sheriff’s office. “We have the responsibility to serve and protect our community, whether we are in uniform or not,” Ritchie remarked. He also added that McKinnon’s quick thinking and bravery are qualities that should reassure the public, especially parents, about the safety of their community.

