North Charleston police are looking for two people in connection with an attempted burglary on Alamo Street

North Charleston, S.C. – The North Charleston Police Department is actively searching for a man and woman linked to an attempted burglary.

Details of the Incident

According to police, the suspects attempted to break into a home on Alamo Street at around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday. After their attempt, the pair returned to a dark-colored vehicle and drove to the house next door.

Neighbor Reports and Investigation

Neighbors in the area, specifically around Mosstree and Holmes Avenue, reported seeing 3-4 individuals on foot and in a vehicle during the same time frame. Authorities are investigating these reports as part of their ongoing inquiry into the attempted burglary.

The North Charleston Police Department is asking anyone with information to come forward to assist in the investigation.

