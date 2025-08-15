North Charleston police announce a drop in violent crime rates

The North Charleston Police Department is actively working to reshape the city’s image, emphasizing safety and community collaboration. Recent crime data highlights a significant decline in crime rates, signaling progress in their ongoing efforts.

Decline in Crime Rates

Newly released crime statistics reveal a promising downward trend in the city’s crime rates:

Homicides are down by 30%.

Robberies have decreased by 22%.

Aggravated assaults have dropped by 10%.

Overall violent crime has fallen by 10%.

These statistics mark a positive shift in the city’s safety, according to Karen Cordray, associate chief of the North Charleston Police Department.

Community Collaboration and Police Reform

Local resident Donnimechia Singleton, who works with youth through his organization Guns Down Chucktown, has witnessed these changes firsthand. He praises the police for their shift in focus from just reacting to crime to understanding its root causes.

“The policing has changed,” Singleton says. “They’re not just focused on ‘Oh, let’s come in and just see what’s bad going on.’ Now their focus is on why bad things are going on.”

The police department has also partnered with community stakeholders and nonprofit organizations to tackle crime at its core. This has resulted in a more engaged and supportive community.

Supporting Youth and Addressing Trauma

Many of the local organizations that advocate for reducing gun violence, such as Positive Vibes and Guns Down Chucktown, were created out of tragedy. Singleton believes that changing the community’s narrative must begin at the grassroots level, addressing trauma and supporting young people.

“Trauma is something that changes the whole narrative of a person’s life and well-being,” Singleton said. “Our community has been traumatized to a level of—it seemed like—no return, but we’re getting there.”

Enhancing Communication Through Technology

A key part of the police department’s strategy is its new CrimeWatch app, which fosters two-way communication between residents and the department. The app allows citizens to submit tips, file reports, and stay updated on the latest news.

Cordray believes this new tool will strengthen their connection with the community and aid in preventing crime before it happens. “We’re trying to be here for our community and engage them to make us a safer city,” she said.

Optimism for the Future

While Cordray acknowledges that there’s still work to be done, the department remains hopeful that the positive trends in crime reduction will continue throughout the year. Their proactive approach, combined with community efforts, puts North Charleston on track to see continued improvements in safety and quality of life.

