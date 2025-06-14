North Charleston man sentenced to 15 years for hurting his aunt in a shooting

A Charleston jury has found 42-year-old Kenneth Miller Jr. guilty of shooting his elderly aunt, Ms. Juanita Dukes, in a disturbing attack that took place earlier this year. The case shocked the community and ended with Miller receiving a 15-year prison sentence.

What Happened on January 4

On January 4, Miller visited his then 84-year-old aunt at her home. According to police, while they were talking, he suddenly pulled out a handgun and fired a shot. The bullet hit Ms. Dukes, but remarkably, it lodged in her prosthetic knee—a piece of plastic that may have saved her life.

Details from the Trial

During the trial, the prosecution presented strong evidence. This included testimony from Ms. Dukes herself, forensic evidence linking Miller to the shooting, and surveillance video showing Miller’s vehicle leaving the area shortly after the incident.

What Ms. Dukes Told Police

After the shooting, Ms. Dukes told officers she had let Miller into her home, and there had been no argument before the gun was fired. However, while in the ambulance, she mentioned that Miller accused her of stealing a bag of personal items from him. Police described the shooting as unprovoked.

The Verdict and Sentencing

Miller was convicted on three serious charges:

– Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature

– Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime

– Possession of a Weapon by a Person Prohibited

He was sentenced to 15 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Community Response

Assistant Solicitor Knox praised Ms. Dukes for her courage throughout the legal process, saying, “Ms. Dukes showed remarkable strength throughout this process, and we are grateful the jury held the defendant accountable.”



This case is a sad reminder of how quickly violence can happen, even between family members. Thanks to her strength and a fortunate twist of fate, Ms. Dukes survived the attack. The jury’s decision brings justice for the crime and serves as a warning against violent behavior. With a 15-year sentence, Kenneth Miller Jr. will now face the consequences of his actions in a South Carolina prison.

