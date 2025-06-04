North Charleston man arrested for firing shots faces many charges, including threats

Dorchester County, S.C. – A North Charleston man was arrested Monday after deputies responded to a report of a firearm being discharged multiple times on Ladson Road.

Incident Details

Adrian Glenn McNeil, 40, was taken into custody by the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) at the scene. He faces multiple charges, including trespassing, vandalism, two counts of threatening the life of a public official, resisting arrest, and possession of a firearm by an unlawful person.

Threats and Resistance

According to the DCSO, McNeil initially complied with deputies when they arrived and dropped his weapon. However, things took a turn when McNeil began threatening the deputies and resisted arrest. Despite his initial cooperation, McNeil’s actions escalated the situation.

Arrest and Booking

McNeil was booked into the L.C. Knight Detention Center. At the time of publication, no bond information was available.

Ongoing Investigation

The incident underscores the challenges law enforcement faces in ensuring public safety and maintaining order. The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office continues to handle the investigation as they work through the case.

